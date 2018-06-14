7 things you didn't know about: Azania Mosaka

3. Mosaic fan

When she's not running her beauty business or hosting her radio show, Mosaka likes to wind down on mosaic art and recording music in her studio.

4. One of her favourite artist's is a pop star singer

While she may be a fan of Jazz, one of Azania's favourite artists happens to be Preston Shilangu who was one of the members of Coca-Cola Pop Stars. Mosaka also happened to be joining the judging panel of the second season of the program in 2004. See her during a promotional interview for the fourth season of Coca-Cola Pop Stars.