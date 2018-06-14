7 things you didn't know about: Azania Mosaka
It was all tear drops and sad emojis when Anele Mdoda announced she would be leaving SABC 3's Real Talk, however fans have rejoiced at the news that guest host Azania Mosaka will be taking over the coveted seat.
CONGRATULATIONS @Azania_ ! Proud of you! Let your #humility take you to greater heights. Truly enjoyed my interview with you on @RealTalkOn3. Well researched and conducted like a #pro! As I said, you made me talk, laugh, cry, dance, and I nearly sang.😂 pic.twitter.com/KKXUB2S8Ft— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) June 13, 2018
Quote “It’s our pleasure to welcome the eloquent and elegant Azania to the SABC3 family. We trust that her contribution and enthusiasm will add value to SABC3 and take Real Talk to new heights.” Congratulations Aza much love cc. I know you'll do well— 👑King David II (@lechinadavid) June 14, 2018
Yes now I can watch Real Talk Yeeeeeees Azania come through to save us ooooo what a great choice SABC3— Siya_former Slender (@slokotwayo) June 13, 2018
Either than a guest host gig for Real Talk, Mosaka is a business woman in her own right as the co-owner of Miss London Salons.
Masoka is also a host of Unplugged, a weekday show on Radio 702. But there is more than meets the eye to the new Real Talk host.
1. She is a loving mother
Azania is a mother to 20-year-old daughter, Shamiso Mosaka, and the two can often be seen sharing fun snaps on social media. Azania was quick to defend her daughter on social media when she was involved in a prostitution rumour in October last year.
2. Azania's first gig
Hosting a TV show is nothing new to Mosaka who had her first break on The Joint, a youth talk show on CCV-TV a now defunct channel which was part of the SABC.
3. Mosaic fan
When she's not running her beauty business or hosting her radio show, Mosaka likes to wind down on mosaic art and recording music in her studio.
4. One of her favourite artist's is a pop star singer
While she may be a fan of Jazz, one of Azania's favourite artists happens to be Preston Shilangu who was one of the members of Coca-Cola Pop Stars. Mosaka also happened to be joining the judging panel of the second season of the program in 2004. See her during a promotional interview for the fourth season of Coca-Cola Pop Stars.
5. Glamour Boys or Buccaneers?
When it comes to the long standing rivalry between South African football clubs Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Mosaka's loyalties lie with the Buccaneers.
6. Different name same Azania
Many fans might note that the presenter was formerly known as Azania Ndoro as she was married to SuperSport presenter, Tony Ndoro. Azania is also a stage name as her real name is Amanda.
7. Azania is flying high
Mosaka has taken to unleashing her inner Asnath Mahapa having taken training in aviation. We look forward to more of her snaps as pilot-in-command.
It’s been a lifelong dream to fly a plane. Ever since I was a child, after looking into the cockpit of a plane at the airport, I’ve always wanted to be behind the control wheel flying this machine through the sky. But as a black child growing up in SA in the 80s and 90s, that dream was stalled. So today was the culmination of so many events including a random radio conversation. I got to put down my first pilot hour and lift the plane into the sky. So here’s to getting a private pilots license (and maybe one day a commercial pilot’s license 😉). #GratitudeAlways🙏🏾 #YourDreamsCount 🛫#BelieveItsPossible 💫#GetReadyToCallMeCaptain 👩🏽✈️