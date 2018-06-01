7 things you need to know about: food trends that need to die now

What is the point of food trends? If something is delicious, leave it alone and enjoy it. If something is disgusting, no amount of rainbow coloured sprinkles is going to perk it up. But year after year some silly fool in the food industry comes up with a plan they think will sell their schlock to the masses.

1. Places that have to explain ‘how the menu works.’

I’m pretty certain its food, price, food, price, food price.