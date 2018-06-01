Lifestyle

Anele is leaving Real Talk: Here's who the streets think could replace her

By Kyle Zeeman - 01 June 2018 - 13:12
Anele Mdoda
Image: Supplied

Issa a sad week in Mzansi. Maps and Nomzamo. AKA and B spilling all the files. And then Anele goes and resigns from her TV show‚ Real Talk‚ after nearly two years.

The 947 radio host announced her resignation this week and in a statement said she felt it was time to focus on other projects.

“Real Talk with Anele has‚ since the beginning of season one‚ been exceptionally close to my heart and I have been enormously proud to work with SABC 3. I feel‚ for my own growth‚ it is time to leave the show and to focus on my career ambitions and prospects."

Anele‚ who won a Safta in 2017 for Best Talk Show‚ will have her last show on June 8.

While the SABC said a replacement would be announced in due course‚ the internet has been buzzing with suggestions on who it could be.

Here are some of the favourites:

Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu

Noeleen held the talk show chair before Anele and fans think it's time she come back "home".

Azania Mosaka

Azania Mosaka stood in for Anele on the show recently‚ so the odds are pretty decent that we will soon see Real Talk with Azania.

Masechaba Ndlovu

The Metro FM host is no stranger to talk shows and can share an opinion on anything from world peace to the price of pilchards.

Or open the industry nyana

Why not just hire someone new and unknown? Just let us know where to get an application form...

