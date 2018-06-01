Issa a sad week in Mzansi. Maps and Nomzamo. AKA and B spilling all the files. And then Anele goes and resigns from her TV show‚ Real Talk‚ after nearly two years.

The 947 radio host announced her resignation this week and in a statement said she felt it was time to focus on other projects.

“Real Talk with Anele has‚ since the beginning of season one‚ been exceptionally close to my heart and I have been enormously proud to work with SABC 3. I feel‚ for my own growth‚ it is time to leave the show and to focus on my career ambitions and prospects."

Anele‚ who won a Safta in 2017 for Best Talk Show‚ will have her last show on June 8.

While the SABC said a replacement would be announced in due course‚ the internet has been buzzing with suggestions on who it could be.

Here are some of the favourites:

Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu

Noeleen held the talk show chair before Anele and fans think it's time she come back "home".