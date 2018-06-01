Anele is leaving Real Talk: Here's who the streets think could replace her
Issa a sad week in Mzansi. Maps and Nomzamo. AKA and B spilling all the files. And then Anele goes and resigns from her TV show‚ Real Talk‚ after nearly two years.
The 947 radio host announced her resignation this week and in a statement said she felt it was time to focus on other projects.
“Real Talk with Anele has‚ since the beginning of season one‚ been exceptionally close to my heart and I have been enormously proud to work with SABC 3. I feel‚ for my own growth‚ it is time to leave the show and to focus on my career ambitions and prospects."
Anele‚ who won a Safta in 2017 for Best Talk Show‚ will have her last show on June 8.
While the SABC said a replacement would be announced in due course‚ the internet has been buzzing with suggestions on who it could be.
Here are some of the favourites:
Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu
Noeleen held the talk show chair before Anele and fans think it's time she come back "home".
That's sad , but it would be nice if @GugsM takes over .— mahlatse mbelengwa (@mahlatse22) May 31, 2018
Azania Mosaka
Azania Mosaka stood in for Anele on the show recently‚ so the odds are pretty decent that we will soon see Real Talk with Azania.
Azania Mosaka was an excellent stand in when Anele was away, she can replace her. https://t.co/QXA3sKgMnu— Tshepo (@tshepol_) May 31, 2018
Masechaba Ndlovu
The Metro FM host is no stranger to talk shows and can share an opinion on anything from world peace to the price of pilchards.
They better not bring that Azania chick. She is boring! @Anele brought life to that show!— A v i w e ™ (@Aviwe_SN) May 31, 2018
But if the new face of Real Talk would be @MasechabaNdlovu I would definately watch again.
Or open the industry nyana
Why not just hire someone new and unknown? Just let us know where to get an application form...