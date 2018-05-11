There is no reason to look ashy: essential grooming tools

The Clippers

Shaving tools are probably the most important part of a man’s arsenal to consider. Razor bumps are a concern for all men but the most prone are African men due to curly hair growing back into the skin when it is cut too closely to the surface. Though some men have their beards shaved with a straight razor at barbershops, using a pair of clippers is advisable as they will still provide a decent shave that is not too close to cause razor bumps.