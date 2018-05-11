There is no reason to look ashy: essential grooming tools
Arm yourself with all the gadgets you need to keep your grooming game on point.
The Cleansing Brush
Exfoliation is essential: not only for preventing the build-up of dead skin cells, but also to stop razor bumps from forming. No one wants to add an extra step to their grooming routine, so investing in a cleansing brush is a one-step solution. It not only cleanses, but lifts and exfoliates skin in one session, even over stubble or a short beard.
The Clippers
Shaving tools are probably the most important part of a man’s arsenal to consider. Razor bumps are a concern for all men but the most prone are African men due to curly hair growing back into the skin when it is cut too closely to the surface. Though some men have their beards shaved with a straight razor at barbershops, using a pair of clippers is advisable as they will still provide a decent shave that is not too close to cause razor bumps.
The Razor
Using a razor with a shaving aid such as a foam or gel is better in getting a closer shave and isn’t as severe as using a straight razor. Most shavers have razors that are coated with a protective gel to allow for a better glide against the skin and to prevent irritation, especially on sensitive skin types.
The Beard Comb
One of the tools to have, should you be considering keeping a full beard during winter, is a beard comb in order to detangle and style hair into place. Though there are many comb material choices, such as plastic and metal, a wooden comb is best for detangling hair, distributing natural oils evenly through the facial hair and giving the beard a healthier appearance.
The Shaving Brush
If you’re more of an old school groomer and prefer a wet shave, a key tool to have is a shaving brush. Though quite a pricey tool, a traditional shave like how the barbers do it is just not the same without it. The difference in brushes is the type of bristles the brush contains ranging from badger, boar, horse and synthetic hair with badger hair being the most expensive and recommended due to its soft feel on the skin.
Grooming Tip
Nailing your grooming game is not only about the beard but grooming the rest of your facial hair such as moustaches and even brows. Add a tweezer or brow comb to your kit to tame the edges of unruly hairs.
This article first appeared in the March 2018 print edition of Sowetan S Mag.