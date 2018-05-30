Arsonist villagers out on bail

Eleven suspects arrested in connection with the burning down of house and a car belonging to a Limpopo ward councillor have been granted bail.

The Bolobedu Magistrate's Court last week granted the villagers bail of R2500 each after they spent more than a week behind bars.

Sunday World reported last week how a group of villagers torched the councillor's house and car after a sangoma told them she had bewitched them.

This after more than 20 people who attended the funeral of the cousin of councillor Modjadji Elizabeth Masedi ended up in hospital after eating food prepared for mourners.

It is alleged that after the food poisoning, the villagers consulted a sangoma who told them Masedi had bewitched them.