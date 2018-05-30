Arsonist villagers out on bail
Eleven suspects arrested in connection with the burning down of house and a car belonging to a Limpopo ward councillor have been granted bail.
The Bolobedu Magistrate's Court last week granted the villagers bail of R2500 each after they spent more than a week behind bars.
Sunday World reported last week how a group of villagers torched the councillor's house and car after a sangoma told them she had bewitched them.
This after more than 20 people who attended the funeral of the cousin of councillor Modjadji Elizabeth Masedi ended up in hospital after eating food prepared for mourners.
It is alleged that after the food poisoning, the villagers consulted a sangoma who told them Masedi had bewitched them.
The incident happened in Goedplaas village, outside Modjadjiskloof near Tzaneen, two weeks ago.
Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects are facing charges of public violence, arson and malicious damage to property. They will appear in court next month.
Sylvester Hlati, president of SADC Unified Ancestors, Traditional Healers and Practitioners of South Africa, said it was possible that the sangoma had abused his powers.
Hlati said some sangomas act out of jealousy, and because they know people will believe them, they tell their clients unfounded truths.
He said it was against traditional healers' principles to incite violence by telling people someone was a witch.