Worried about colouring your hair? We have the answers!

Hair colour is a huge trend right now, with more women wanting to experiment with the latest shades.

In the past, it’s been seen a taboo since colouring Afro-textured hair resulted in brittleness, irritation, and breakage in most cases.

There’s a misconception that hair colour is for certain hair types, but the reality is that any ethnicity or hair type can use hair dyes.

The trick is to have an expert colourist assess the state of your hair. They’ll know how to gradually lift the pigment of the hair with bleach, whether it’s natural virgin or relaxed hair.

Afro-textured hair is prone to dryness, as the cuticle covering every bend of the curl is exposed, and unable to retain much moisture. Dyes dry out hair and make the hair porous for the colour to penetrate the hair strand.

To ensure the health of your hair and combat breakage, intense conditioning at least once a week is important. Relaxed hair is most volatile when colouring, as it is already chemically processed, and, therefore, weaker. Consider a temporary dye or product that does not require a lifting agent (bleach). Wait at least two weeks after relaxing before professionally applying any colour to the hair.

Schwarzkopf International global colour ambassador Lesley Jennison predicts one of the trendiest hair colours that we can expect to see everywhere this season.

“For sure, blonde is really going to take off, and that’s already slowly coming in, but it’s going to be stronger and I think one of the reasons is blonde always becomes more popular when summer comes, year in, year out.”

Though a popular shade for most women — whether you enjoy a hint of blonde on the ends, dabble in ginger-blonde hues, or go the full platinum-blonde monty — blonde tends to be the hardest hair colour to maintain. To keep your blonde locks looking vibrant, use silver or purple shampoos that are sulphate-free to keep any brassy blonde tones at bay.