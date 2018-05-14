Kelly Khumalo, Nomzamo Mbatha: See what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
The biggest event this past weekend was undoubtedly Mother's Day with celebs sharing posts of their celebrations of their mothers. But out and about in celebville was also a host of other events, including a celebrity birthday party, an international film festival, and super cute baby reveals.
See what some of your faves got up to.
Nomzamo Mbatha at the Fashion For Relief gala event last night.
Nomzamo has been attending the Cannes Festival where she has rubbed shoulders with Hollywood royalty like Dame Helen Mirren.
Nakhane was also in attendance at the prestigious Cannes Festival, looking like a piece of walking art in his Rich Mnisi suit and red eye make-up.
DJ Zinhle attended her bff, Pearl Thusi's birthday party where she donned an uber cute little black dress.
Kelly Khumalo and Basetsana Kumalo also joined in on the festivities for Pearl where it was clearly lit!
On Mother's Day yesterday, Thembi Seete who has been dodging pregnancy rumours for months now finally confirmed what we have known all along, that she is now a mother. In a post on Instagram, the singer and actress revealed how she was "still in awe that God trusted (her) to carry & take care of his masterpiece."
In other cute baby news, Khloe Kardashian finally gave her doting fans a first look at her baby, True, who turned one month yesterday.