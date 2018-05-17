No break for sisters, even in a model world

There was a collective gasp among fashionistas this week when supermodel Naomi Campbell hinted at imminent retirement.

The long-limbed goddess gave the subtle hint at her Fashion For Relief gala event, one of her many philanthropic ventures.

She said: "I don't know if I can walk much longer. But it's an honour to walk. I'd love for it to be carried on by the younger generation and for me to sit in the audience and watch."

Campbell, whose career has spanned a staggering 32 years, came to fame as one of the original supermodels, a "big five" that included Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

She, of course, was the only heavily melanined one in the quintet of high fashion beauties and some of the world's highest paid models.

Campbell has reached significant heights, breaking the mould with her achievements, including being the first black model to grace the cover of French Vogue at just 18, and the first black model to be on the cover of Time.