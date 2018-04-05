The hottest young designers give the lowdown on who inspires them

For Azzedine Alaïa it was Grace Jones, for Hubert de Givenchy it was Audrey Hepburn and for Gert Johan Coetzee it’s Thando Hopa – all creatives have their muse, their source of inspiration.

With the upcoming SA Fashion Week AW18 collections, Woolworths StyleBySA designers, Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi, Wanda Lephoto and Anees Peterson, tell us about the muses that inspired their latest collections.

THEBE MAGUGU

The brand: Thebe Magugu

The muse: a friend he made while studying fashion design and photography at LISOF

The connection: “It is important to my aesthetic that I always experiment with opposites and she does it so effortlessly in her own style. What’s incredible about my muse is that she oscillates between the two (masculine & feminine), easily looking either vaguely handsome or super pretty on any given day. She is someone to unpack, I find her very fascinating”, says Magugu.

The collection: His latest offering, entitled Gender Studies, is an exploration of the balance between masculine and feminine using unexpected fabrication, colour and silhouettes.