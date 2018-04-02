Style crush: Miahs Moloto
This week we are crushing on one of fashion’s rising stars, Miahs Moloto.
Moloto, 27, has been selected to show at the upcoming SA Fashion week SS18, under the Mini Scouting Menswear show.
The MIAHS MAYAS fashion brand may be emerging but the brand has firmly cemented itself as one of the pioneers in ethical fashion as this young talent strives for fair trade, being sustainable and environmentally friendly.
Born in the small town of Mokopane in Limpopo, Moloto studied fashion design at the Tshwane University of Technology, where he won the prize for the Best Innovative Student of the year in his last year.
In 2014 Miahs was featured in the Woolworths Style by SA campaign, following which he then started styling celebrities like actror Aaron Moloi
We chatted to him about his style, the coolest garment he has made for himself, and of course where he shops.
What can we expect from the debut of your brand at SAFW?
In the debut collection, I created awareness about environment and caring for it. With Cape Town facing a possible day zero, I decided to remind the whole country to SAVE WATER. There will be prominent colours relevant to water and sun. There’s also an element of natural colouring of fabrics with the use of turmeric and blueberries to encourage the use and storing of rain water. The collection is fun and insightful with taglines such as 'Slow the flow', 'Zap the Tap’ printed on garments as a constant reminder to save water.
How would you define your style?
Very simple and minimalist with a sense of daring to stand out. I believe in clothes which ignites conversation. I make sure I wear outfits that get people I meet talking. I also collect pieces that are timeless and can easily translate to different seasons and trends.
Where do you shop?
I shop almost everywhere; from Zara to downtown Johannesburg to local designers.
Describe the coolest garment you have ever made for yourself?
I remember a piece I designed for my graduation collection in varsity. It was a cape that had been woven to create an interesting pattern with texture to the garment. I’d used a lot of textile techniques from weaving to plating to create new textile.
What is your most loved item in your wardrobe?
Lately it has to be my recent pink two piece suit. It fits and sits well on my body. I’d normal shy away from bright colours but seeing that we’re in autumn, I’m celebrating colour before it all gets grey and dull.
Name an item of clothing you cannot live without?
A basic well fitted black or white shirt. I have those in multiples.
We often see you carrying a man bag, what are some of your grooming essentials you carry around?
I’m such a day rider so you’ll always find sunscreen spray in my bag, a good pack of wipes, tissue, cologne, hand lotion and Zam-Buk for the lips. Oh and a pair of shades.
Who is your style icon and why?
I have a few people on my mind but Pharrell Williams comes top of my list. How iconic can not aging be? I need to drink from his fountain. He is the epitome of grooming; it shows that men need to take care of themselves to stay fresh and young. He has managed to keep his style super iconic and consistent with the hat. It shows commitment and longevity, two trades I aspire.