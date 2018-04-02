Style crush: Miahs Moloto

This week we are crushing on one of fashion’s rising stars, Miahs Moloto.

Moloto, 27, has been selected to show at the upcoming SA Fashion week SS18, under the Mini Scouting Menswear show.

The MIAHS MAYAS fashion brand may be emerging but the brand has firmly cemented itself as one of the pioneers in ethical fashion as this young talent strives for fair trade, being sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Born in the small town of Mokopane in Limpopo, Moloto studied fashion design at the Tshwane University of Technology, where he won the prize for the Best Innovative Student of the year in his last year.

In 2014 Miahs was featured in the Woolworths Style by SA campaign, following which he then started styling celebrities like actror Aaron Moloi