Is this fashion with a social conscience or just clever marketing?

The challenge with millennials (myself being one of them) is that they would rather work less and have more experience than work consistently hard for money. The age of corporate neutrality has ended for reasons that may not only be due to the millennials but also to a general change in attitudes – that the world needs to be a better place and that corporations should stop being uncaring sycophants to profit. Brands need to do more. That being said, millennials are changing corporate DNA most specifically in how they contribute to society. For corporations it’s now riskier to be neutral than to take a stance.

The population is tired of corporate greed and fashion brands including Gucci, Burberry, Balenciaga and Lacoste have caught on to this trend using their platforms to “do good” and “give back”. The question is, do the brands sincerely commit to a new strategy of doing good, and sustainably so, or are they simply latching on to a current trend that feels right in order to seduce the millennial in a very superficial way? So what is the motivation behind this new approach? A brand’s survival depends on how it is able to maintain its relevance.

In the wake of the 17th US school shooting this year, Gucci have shown their support for the anti-gun movement in the US by donating $500,000 to the March For Our Lives movement . In a public statement the fashion house professed “we stand with March For Our Lives and the fearless students across the country who demand that their lives and safety become a priority”.