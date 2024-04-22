PODCAST | Faith homes and healers: the Menzi Ngubane story

Faith homes and compounds are well known and received in African communities.

These establishments support community members with illnesses beyond the scope of western medicine.

Faith homes and compounds led by notorious healers such as Ma’Ngconde, once crowned “the healer of the nation”, enjoy publicity by word of mouth.

People share stories of triumph thanks to the intervention of healers and by extension their compounds. However, sometimes faith-based organisations can cause a disturbance in communities and in the lives of members.

Join the discussion: