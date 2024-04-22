PODCAST | Faith homes and healers: the Menzi Ngubane story
Episode 15 | Gogo, have I been scammed?
Faith homes and compounds are well known and received in African communities.
These establishments support community members with illnesses beyond the scope of western medicine.
Faith homes and compounds led by notorious healers such as Ma’Ngconde, once crowned “the healer of the nation”, enjoy publicity by word of mouth.
People share stories of triumph thanks to the intervention of healers and by extension their compounds. However, sometimes faith-based organisations can cause a disturbance in communities and in the lives of members.
Join the discussion:
In this episode of Gogo, have I been scammed?, host Gogo Zipho Dolamo is joined by Mrs Sikelelwa "Siki" Ngubane, widow to late actor Menzi Ngubane.
Siki shares a chilling story of how an organisation that was meant to nurse her husband back to health left her widowed, and in search of answers.
Menzi died in 2021 and was largely known and loved for his roles in Generations and Isibaya and many other productions that he starred in.
Gogo, have I been scammed is a TimesLIVE production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcast