PODCAST | Never miss the news with us

In this week's episode of the SowetanLIVE Weekly News Wrap-Up, the focus is on the ongoing NSFAS saga, a tragic car crash, a media blunder apology and the pressing issue of gender-based violence (GBV).
Hosted by Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini, the team provides fresh perspectives on current affairs. Let's explore the highlights:
NSFAS once again made headlines due to late payments, angry landlords and student defunding. Audio clips from distressed students at Urban Circle in Ellis Park highlights their struggles with eviction, lack of allowances and exam stress.
A tragic crash involving a man in a bakkie was another key topic. The accident caused significant damage and affected many families. A mother’s heartfelt account of losing her child underscored the personal toll. The team emphasises the importance of road safety and the dangers of texting while driving.
IOL and Independent Media issued an apology for mistakenly identifying Mohammed Yacoob Vawda as the person behind the controversial @Goolammv account on X (formerly Twitter). The team discusses the importance of accuracy in journalism and the broader implications of such errors, questioning the adequacy of the media group’s response and potential defamation of character.
The episode also addresses the issue of GBV, recounting the case of Cecil Kekana, who allegedly murdered his partner Dorcas Didi Lekganyane. Lekganyane was recently named one of the top 200 youngest achievers. Specialist wellness counsellor Michael Masina from TEARS (Transform Education About Rape and Sexual abuse) provides insights on GBV in SA, emphasising the need for continued awareness and action.
