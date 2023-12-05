×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | Gogo, can I phahla in my rented space?

Episode 9 | Gogo, have I been scammed?

By Staff Reporter - 05 December 2023 - 19:54
Gogo talks about whether ukuphahla in a rented home is possible
Gogo talks about whether ukuphahla in a rented home is possible
Image: Ockskay Mark

There is much talk about whether ukuphahla is possible or effective when conducted in rented spaces. The general understanding or misconception is that iDlozi(ancestors) are specific about space and therefore cannot accept dwelling in rented homes/apartments or spaces.

In this episode, host Zipho Dolamo is joined in conversation by Gogo Ntombiyamanzi to unpack the misconceptions around ukuphahla and space while addressing issues like fear-mongering and how they seek to reinforce misconceptions.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcast

Gogo, have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE production.

Umbilini: the value of intuition or having a hunch

Journaling has enjoyed a ubiquitous status throughout the many phases of my physical and spiritual lives.
S Mag
1 week ago

PODCAST | Friendship and self journeying in spirituality

On this episode of Gogo, have I been scammed? we broadly talk about friendship, support, spiritual accountability and indigenous knowledge systems, ...
Podcast
2 weeks ago

Adoption of kid brother was best move for my family

Do you know adoption is in your mother tongue?
S Mag
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Support on religious and spiritual pursuits

On this episode of Gogo have I been scammed? we are going to be looking at a less overt type of scam in the context of spiritual and religious ...
Podcast
4 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct