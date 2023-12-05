PODCAST | Gogo, can I phahla in my rented space?

There is much talk about whether ukuphahla is possible or effective when conducted in rented spaces. The general understanding or misconception is that iDlozi(ancestors) are specific about space and therefore cannot accept dwelling in rented homes/apartments or spaces.

In this episode, host Zipho Dolamo is joined in conversation by Gogo Ntombiyamanzi to unpack the misconceptions around ukuphahla and space while addressing issues like fear-mongering and how they seek to reinforce misconceptions.