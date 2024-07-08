Podcast

PODCAST | Cleansing Fees: Are they too much?

Episode 19 | Gogo have I been scammed?

By Zipho Dolamo - 08 July 2024 - 16:10
Cleansings are often conducted in bodies of water such as rivers, oceans and lakes.
Image: Supplied

As we enter the second half of the Gregorian calendar year, many of us are gearing up and looking forward to the African new year in September and the change of season it brings.

I, and many healers, believe it is good practice to cleanse, declutter and reflect at the beginning and ending of cycles, seasons and journeys. However one signifies endings and beginnings in one’s personal context is not as important as doing the related spiritual work.  

Fitting for the time of year, the conversation on pricing associated with cleansings has re-emerged on Twitter.

User @LiseboMofokeng posed the question: “Nah but why are river cleansings so expensive? R3,500.” 

Join Gogo Zipho Dolamo and guest sangoma Amina Deka Asma, or Mkhulu Thandolwethu, in unpacking what goes into cleansings.

Gogo, have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE production. 

