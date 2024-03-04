×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | The significance of ukuzila in an African spiritual context

Gogo, have I been scammed?

04 March 2024 - 15:12
One of the most common observations in the process of ukuZila is abstaining from sex and intimacy for a specific period of time.
One of the most common observations in the process of ukuZila is abstaining from sex and intimacy for a specific period of time.
Image: Pixabay

March signifies the month of human rights for all South Africans. With the constitution having been affected 27 years ago, this month we commemorate human rights for all, specifically religious and spiritual rights.  

In this episode we briefly reflect on the progression of rights afforded to izangoma and their operation “in the shadows” at traditional medicine markets. We also acknowledge that in the absence of the constitution, practicing certain aspects of African spirituality would be prohibited by law.

We exercise our rights in episode 13 by hosting the Machethes, Alyndale Mayibongwe and Gerald Tebogo, in discussion about ukuzila (which directly translated means “mourning” but contextually covers the practice of fasting from various things).

The Machethes share their understanding of ukuzila, its importance and the complexities posed when it is practised.

Gogo Have I Been Scammed? is a TimesLIVE production.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcast

PODCAST | Navigating relationships and spirituality Part 2: Marriage and family life

The month of love has been dedicated to unpacking the complexities of navigating relationships and spirituality.
Podcast
2 weeks ago

The bureaucracy of dating in African spiritual practice

It wouldn’t be the proverbial month of love without Valentine’s wishes from yours truly.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Navigating relationships and spirituality: Practical do’s and don'ts

It is inevitable that traditional healers deal with dating and romantic relationships in their practices and personal lives.
Podcast
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Protection Strategies: How to prepare for the new year

In this episode, host Zipho Dolamo is joined in conversation by Sangoma, Yonela Gwijana to explore how each of us navigates the new year.
Podcast
1 month ago

PODCAST | Gogo, can I phahla in my rented space?

There is much talk about whether ukuphahla is possible or effective when conducted in rented spaces.
Podcast
2 months ago

PODCAST | Friendship and self journeying in spirituality

On this episode of Gogo, have I been scammed? we broadly talk about friendship, support, spiritual accountability and indigenous knowledge systems, ...
Podcast
3 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court