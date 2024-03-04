PODCAST | The significance of ukuzila in an African spiritual context
Gogo, have I been scammed?
March signifies the month of human rights for all South Africans. With the constitution having been affected 27 years ago, this month we commemorate human rights for all, specifically religious and spiritual rights.
In this episode we briefly reflect on the progression of rights afforded to izangoma and their operation “in the shadows” at traditional medicine markets. We also acknowledge that in the absence of the constitution, practicing certain aspects of African spirituality would be prohibited by law.
We exercise our rights in episode 13 by hosting the Machethes, Alyndale Mayibongwe and Gerald Tebogo, in discussion about ukuzila (which directly translated means “mourning” but contextually covers the practice of fasting from various things).
The Machethes share their understanding of ukuzila, its importance and the complexities posed when it is practised.
Gogo Have I Been Scammed? is a TimesLIVE production.