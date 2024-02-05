PODCAST | Navigating relationships and spirituality: Practical do’s and don'ts

It is inevitable that traditional healers deal with dating and romantic relationships in their practices and personal lives.

From trying to navigate spiritual do’s and don'ts to facing ethical dilemmas from clients seeking love at all costs, relationships intersect with spirituality in a multitude of ways.In this conversation, Gogo Zipho chats with sangoma Amina Deka Asma, also known as Mkhulu Thandolwethu, and her partner Cynthia Maboya.

Covering a range of topics, this conversation delves specifically into the practicality of the red tape often surrounding the subject of dating in African spirituality.

Mkhulu Thandolwethu, a qualified and practising sangoma, shares her views on the practicality of dating while sharing space and co-existing with a partner.

We also hear first-hand from Maboya about lived experiences and what it is like to date a spiritually gifted person.