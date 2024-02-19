PODCAST | Navigating relationships and spirituality Part 2: Marriage and family life

The month of love has been dedicated to unpacking the complexities of navigating relationships and spirituality.

This episode focuses on the relational aspect of love and spirituality within the parameters of marriage. Joining the discussion are couple Alyndale and Gerald Machethe, both journeying spiritualists.

As journeying spiritualists Alyndale believes: "We both believe in God and acknowledge our ancestors and the gifts they have passed on to us and we are [in] the process of finding ourselves spiritually and letting the guides show us the way”. Swiping right on one another’s profiles, the couple could never have been prepared for the journey into marriage via lobola.

The couple share their views on the divinity of their union and how their joint performances of spiritual practices acted as a tool to motivate and support one another.

Gogo, have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE production.