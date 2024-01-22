×

PODCAST | Protection Strategies: How to prepare for the new year

Episode 10 | Gogo, have I been scammed?

By Staff Reporter - 22 January 2024 - 15:03
Image: Credit: 123rf.com
Gogo Yonela Gwijana
Gogo Yonela Gwijana
Image: Supplied

Families have ways to prepare their children for the year. For example, when visiting my grandmother, she would light candles and start praying for us days before we had to depart to our varsities and places of work and residence.

A colleague in the Cape Town office told me what her family does — which is to ensure that everyone and their bags depart from indlu enkulu where a prayer is held. It is important in her family that all their bags and luggage be blessed before departure.

In this episode, host Zipho Dolamo is joined in conversation by Sangoma, Yonela Gwijana to explore how each of us navigates the new year.

Topics of discussion include: the concept of ukuqiniswa, how one should own the process of your own protection and its importance, as well as tips on how to protect our different spaces.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcast

Gogo, have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE production.

