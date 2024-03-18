×

PODCAST | Human rights and spirituality: reflecting on South Africa's landscape

Episode 14 | Gogo, have I been scammed?

18 March 2024 - 12:23
In this episode, host Gogo Zipho Dolamo is joined by sangoma Nonkwenkwezi.
Image: Supplied

In Human Rights Month, host Gogo Zipho Dolamo engages in retrospective conversation with seasoned sangoma Nonkwenkwezi.  

With the growing presence of iZangoma and traditional spiritualities in media, one wonders what this looked like pre-democracy and the new constitution in South Africa. Nonkwenkwezi offers insights on the social context and the manner in which iZangoma were permitted to exist in society pre-democracy.  

The rights now afforded to iZangoma have limitations and responsibilities.

Nonkwenkwezi helps us understand what some of those boundaries and responsibilities are.  

Gogo have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE production.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcast

