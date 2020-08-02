Rethabile Khumalo: 'I’ve watched my mother survive this industry, I will too'

Even though Rethabile Khumalo only really “blew up” as an artist after creating Umlilo with DJ Zinhle and Mvzzle, she's been hustling for a long time and she's opened up about how rejection of both her and her mother Winnie Khumalo has made her stronger.

Rethabile's mother is songstress Winnie Khumalo of Live My Life fame and speaking to TshisaLIVE Rethabile explained why she considers this her greatest blessing.

“I'm so lucky to have Winnie Khumalo as my mother because I have someone who understands the journey an artist takes and the ups and downs of the journey. I have watched her go through ups and downs in her career and survive them, that's how I know I can and I will too.”

Long before Rethabile imagined that she'd be on one of the most played songs in Mzansi, she knew that her destiny was in music. The singer tried her luck on Idols SA and even went to The Voice.

Behind the scenes she knocked on many doors and got rejected several times. She explained that she got to a point where she was sending DMs to famous musicians hoping that one of them would give her a chance.