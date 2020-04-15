WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi sings Amanda Black's Amazulu

Zozi said the song comforts her in tough times, and that she's been feeling a little sad and homesick in the past few days.

“I find a lot of strength in healing and music. I found this video that I took days ago when I was feeling down, homesick and just a little sad,” she wrote before wishing all her followers comfort as the world lives in fear of the spread of coronavirus.

“I pray that in this time of uncertainty you all find peace and solace in whatever your heaven may be. Love and light to everyone, be blessed.”

