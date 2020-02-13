Here's what went down at the Miss Universe parade in Joburg

South Africans came out in their numbers on the streets of Johannesburg to get a glimpse of SA's sweetheart Zozibini Tunzi at her Miss Universe homecoming victory parade on Thursday morning.

Zozibini started the Johannesburg leg of the parade at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, stopping in Braamfontein, Marshalltown, and the Joburg CBD.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE was outside the Maslow Hotel on Thursday morning, capturing the atmosphere as excited stans of Zozibini anxiously waited to see her board the bus.

As stylish as ever, Zozibini finally appeared from inside the hotel and had everyone in awe of her beauty. Everyone wanted a pic with her.