Rami Chuene shares her secret sauce to success: #PayItForward

Actress Rami Chuene has reflected on the love and unity that dominated in the entertainment industry back in the day.

The star dropped some serious pearls of wisdom, encouraging her followers in a #PayItForward thread on Twitter.

"Back in the days when we started out in the industry, we had an undeclared circle of one where, if one got called for an audition, we’d call each other and all go, as long as one of us got it", she told her followers.

She flashed back to a time when actresses like Sonia Mbele, Flo Masebe, Lucia Mthiyane and many others were part of her acting journey.

She said they used to fax each other scripts and rock up at auditions prepared. They had moments of lending each other clothes and shoes so they all looked the part.