South Africa

Dis-Chem store in Joburg mall closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

By Jeff Wicks and Sipokazi Fokazi - 15 April 2020 - 10:13
Dis-Chem has closed the store for deep cleaning. Stock photo.
Dis-Chem has closed the store for deep cleaning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/claudiodivizia

A Dis-Chem pharmacy at the Blubird Shopping Centre in Johannesburg has been closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Dis-Chem's national clinic manager, Lizeth Kruger, said in a statement that a staff member had tested positive and had been sent home to self-isolate and seek medical care, if necessary.

“The store was closed [Tuesday] and a professional cleaning service, complete with staff in hazmat suits, has been brought in to thoroughly deep clean the whole shop. The store will reopen on Friday,” said the statement.

Kruger added that other staff had been tested and were being monitored. 

“All colleagues working closely with the staff member have been tested and are being monitored for symptoms and those who have been in close contact are now self-isolating. In fact, Dis-Chem has been screening all employees’ temperatures every morning for the past few weeks as an added safety precaution,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Checkers store in Cape Town was also temporarily closed on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Aadilah Ryklief, manager of Bayside Mall in Table View, said the store would reopen once the health department gave it permission to do so.

“We have been informed that a mobile testing clinic has been dispatched to the store and all the Checkers employees are being tested. The Checkers Group will also dispatch a professional decontamination company to sanitise and deep clean the store,” said Ryklief.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases climb to more than 2 400

The number of confirmed people with Covid-19 on Tuesday rose to 2 415 from 2 272 the previous day.
News
18 hours ago

Survey launched to find out Covid-19's effect on health workers

The HSRC and UKZN want to know just how severely Covid-19 affects health workers.
News
17 hours ago

Metros ready for Covid-19 mass burials

As SA's Covid-19 death toll rose to nearly 30 - with health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warning about a calm before the storm - municipalities are ...
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X