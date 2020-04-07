WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi stunned by nine-year-old aspiring model's attitude and confidence
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's influence on young girls is undeniably a force to be reckoned with.
Since calling on young women to “take up space in society” in December, when she was announced Miss Universe in Atlanta in the US, Tunzi has been seeing the fruits of her powerful words of reinforcement.
Case in point? Twitter user @ZiziFunani posted a video of a nine-year-old girl doing her “Zozibini-inspired” walk in their corridor at home.
Sinelizwi Maseti from Maclear, Eastern Cape, is Tunzi's biggest fan.
According to Funani, who identified herself as her aunt, Maseti even went to Mthatha airport to see Tunzi while she was doing her tour of the country in February.
My mom and my niece do this all day together 😂❤️ where can I sign this 9 year old up for whatever she needs to sign up for? I see potential 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/nZ18MBOaXg— Nasiphi Funani (@ZiziFunani) April 4, 2020
Tunzi was stunned by Maseti's attitude and confidence.
Reacting to the video, she asked: “Who is this Queen that's coming for my everything? That sarong throw! That walk! That hair! That skin! That smile! That confidence!”
That sarong throw! That walk! That hair! That skin! That smile! That confidence! Who is this Queen that's coming for my everything?😭😍😍😍❤🔥🔥 https://t.co/0F8SnK23k6— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) April 4, 2020
The tweet went viral, and it wasn't long before a fashion designer offered to help.
A freelance designer, @lsnazz, pledged to sponsor Maseti with a dress should she need one for her auditions.