Black is the powerful colour linked to protest

Often associated with death, devils and mourning - the colour black has slowly transcended to send a profound message the world over.

Johnny Cash once sang: "I wear the black for the poor and the beaten down, / Livin' in the hopeless, hungry side of town, / I wear it for the prisoner who has long paid for his crime, / But is there because he's a victim of the times."

Many have adopted his way of thinking and frequently chose the colour blackfrom a whole spectrum of colours to make a stand.

Football coach Hayden Fry also said black is a colour of power and strength.

"To see all those players, with the captains linking their arms in front - it's a powerful picture."

It's been proven that when people stand together, in fashion solidarity, wearing one colour, it sends a powerful message.

Before the #MeToo campaign, South Africans started the Thursdays in Black campaign. Also to speak against gender- based violence.

Wearing black for this campaign was a symbol of strength and courage, representing solidarity with victims and survivors of violence, and calling for a world without rape and violence.

Cabsa [Christian Aids Bureau of Southern Africa] said wearing black on Thursdays was a spiritual discipline.

Wearing black focuses on ways that individuals can challenge attitudes leading to rape and violence, on a personal and public level. It provides an opportunity for people to become part of a worldwide movement which enables the despair, pain and anger about rape and other forms of violence to be transformed into political action.

We also had #BlackMonday, which highlighted farm killings.

Last year, SABC news journalists, in an open revolt against then COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, donned black on a Friday to show their support for their fired #SABC8 colleagues. Black was in protest against the national broadcaster's censorship policies.

The "blackout" was organised without a paper trail and with such secrecy that it caught SABC bigwigs and viewers alike by surprise.

Although the Oscars snubbed women from wearing only black this year, a powerful demonstration of fashion in solidarity was at the Globes and Baftas as part of the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns.

Activist Tarana Burke is the founder of the #MeToo campaign, whose aim is to help those who had been sexually harassed and assaulted.

The hashtag came out last year in the wake of the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal, and subsequently a broader movement.

The #Time'sUp movement became an even bigger cause and said that wearing the colour black is serious, democratic and that everyone owns black clothing.

Last year, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) fined several teams for wearing black during the #BlackLivesMatter campaign.

When white, to represent purity, was worn by a militant British suffragette women's group in 1908, it was seen to have racial undertones.

In 1978, another equal rights movement tried visual solidarity in white, but the colour failed to manifest itself as a symbol carrying a message strong enough to command attention.