Letoya Makhene confirms new romance with Joburg businesswoman

The social media LGBTIQ+ community has flooded actress Letoya Makhene and her new partner Lebohang Keswa's TL with congratulatory messages as they announced their relationship.

Letoya and her bae dominated the timeline across different social media platforms after Sunday World reported on their romance over the weekend.

The publication said the pair had got serious in a short space of time and were even staying together during the 21-day lockdown period.

Taking to social media, both Letoya and Lebo confirmed their relationship.

“Well, it was only a matter of time before the world found out about us Lebo Keswa. Here's to our beautiful future together, my love,” Letoya said.

Lebohang also tweeted one of the sweetest messages to her partner.

“What a day this has been my love. Letoya Makhene, I’m in a peaceful place. Being with you really makes me feel peaceful and content. I really don’t want to hear what people have to say. The only thing that matters to me right now is you ... it’s us,” she said on Twitter.