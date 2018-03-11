Letoya Makhene: The villain returns to Generations

Actress Letoya Makhene is back on Generations: The Legacy to spice things up.

She returns after giving birth to her fourth child with partner Tshepo Leeuw.

Portraying villainous Tshidi Phakade on the SABC1 soapie, she is the pinnacle of super-bitch thanks to the underhanded tricks she always has up her sleeve.

Tshidi has done it all - from passing off her brother Tau Mogale's (Rapulana Seiphemo) baby as her own, to gas lighting her arch-rival Nandi Mabaso (Brenda Mhlongo).

"The week leading up to going back to work, I was having separation anxiety. I don't know if it's age or what's going on but it was a difficult transformation," Letoya shares.

"Fans can expect more drama, more adventures and more bedroom scenes. We are also going to be exploring the sibling rivalry between Tau and Tshidi."

The 33-year-old traditional healer holds the controversial Mamlambo storyline in 2016 as her favourite. The storyline saw her character practising witchcraft with a snake that gave her power.