Pic of The Day

AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September

By Masego Seemela - 19 March 2020 - 11:34
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

With a beef that spans more than four years now, rappers AKA and Cassper are allegedly set to fight it out in the boxing ring this September.

AKA confirmed the plans during a Twitter rant on Thursday morning, explaining that their fight was a long time coming.

In a series of tweets, AKA claimed that the two were in the process of signing a boxing deal for a September fight, and put Cassper under pressure to sign the deal.

The Baddest hitmaker started off by posting a video of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag on Twitter with a caption that read, “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.”

AKA said it wasn't a joke and they were indeed going to fight it out in the boxing ring.  

“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. Ten rounds ... EFC ... winner takes all.”

AKA explained that the boxing plans had been there for a while and highlighted how Cassper has subtly been hinting at it through his responses.

He claimed that he was going to beat the Babygirl hitmaker in front of his friends and family.

 Cassper did not comment on the fight or his rivals jabs, but after AKA's tweets told his followers that they should "stay humble, keep a strong will, a strong mind and stay fly".

Meanwhile, AKA shared a DM he sent to Cass urging him to sign the contract so they could both make some coins.

According to the Supa Mega, both artists are set to make between R5m and R8m from the fight. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X