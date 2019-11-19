Burna Boy, xenophobia and Africa: How did we get here?

Chats about cancelling Burna Boy on social media have been a hot topic lately following the Nigerian rapper's response to calls for him to apologise for comments he made about xenophobia "being real" in SA.

Here is a timeline of how things got this far.

Middle fingers and threats

It started back in September when Burna Boy spoke out about xenophobia, urging black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against the attackers.

In a now-deleted tweet, he also told rapper AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

He promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f*ck up and really performs a miracle”.