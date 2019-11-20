AKA and Shane Eagle ready to squash the beef

After trading shade on social media, it seems AKA and Shane Eagle are ready to bury the beef.

The pair got the streets hot under the collar with a spicy Twitter exchange last year, but it seemed to be water under the bridge when Shane rocked onto the TLs on Monday to announce that a pair of sneakers from AKA would be all it took for peace to prevail.

“Someone tell AKA to send me a pair of those Reeboks and we good. I'm a (size) UK 9,” he wrote.