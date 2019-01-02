Entertainment

No more beef? AKA thanks Julius Malema for 'hosting' him

By Karishma Thakurdin - 02 January 2019
Down with monopoly, EFF leader Julius Malema said while dropping AKA's name into it.
It seems like EFF leader Julius Malema and AKA have left their differences in 2018.

This comes just weeks after Julius singled out AKA's dominance on radio in a payola debate.

In a clip that was shared widely on social media two weeks ago‚ Julius could be heard using AKA's name in a debate about payola.

The politician spoke about how payola needs to be stopped and‚ in his speech‚ referenced the amount of airplay AKA gets on radio.

He added that such dominance should not lead to a monopoly.

AKA hit back at the suggestion and questioned Julius about why he felt the need to mention him specifically.

However‚ after AKA's performance in Polokwane earlier this week‚ he thanked Julius for the support.

