It seems like EFF leader Julius Malema and AKA have left their differences in 2018.

This comes just weeks after Julius singled out AKA's dominance on radio in a payola debate.

In a clip that was shared widely on social media two weeks ago‚ Julius could be heard using AKA's name in a debate about payola.

The politician spoke about how payola needs to be stopped and‚ in his speech‚ referenced the amount of airplay AKA gets on radio.