Roland Schoeman blames contaminated supplement for positive dope test

“Regretfully, by the time Fina [world swimming’s controlling body] notified me of the positive test, there was none of that month’s supplement supply left,” Schoeman said.

“I would never knowingly take a banned substance and much less a substance known to carry cancer, heart attack and stroke risks.

“It’s important to note that Fina would normally apply an automatic two or four-year ban for doping based on the evidence.

“I sat in Lausanne with Fina officials for over seven hours, answering any and all questions. It’s testament to Fina’s understanding that this was possibly inadvertent cross-contamination, that I received only a one-year ban.”

Schoeman, who spearheaded SA’s 4x100m freestyle relay team to gold at Athens 2004, where he also won the 100m freestyle silver and 50m freestyle bronze medals, insisted he had always raced clean.

“I have never, in my decades of competition, taken performance-enhancing substances and never would. The minimal concentration of Cardarine in my urine — just 1.3 nanograms — is confirmed by lab technicians and experts to indicate that this could have been caused by product contamination.

“The detection time for just one dose of Cardarine is up to 40 days. So had I been intentionally taking it, all five tests would have proved positive.”

Schoeman, once the second-quickest 50m freestyler in history, said the positive result had hit him hard.