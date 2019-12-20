Dress like Miss Universe: 4 style lessons from Zozibini Tunzi

2. GO NUDE

Whether Tunzi's on the red carpet or snapping casual shots for the gram, the nude lip seems to be her go-to beauty look.

Timeless and classy, a nude lip works for day or night. While it seems like a simple trend to pull off, due research is involved: pick too pale a shade and you'll end up looking like the undead version of yourself.

The right nude lipstick is the perfect balance between warm and cool tones. If you're fair-skinned, try pink- or rose-based hues. Beige and brown tones tend to flatter those with olive skins, while dark-skinned beauties should try shades ranging from creamy to rich cocoa.