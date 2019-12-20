Dress like Miss Universe: 4 style lessons from Zozibini Tunzi
In celebration of Miss SA being crowned Miss Universe, we decided to dive deep into Zozibini Tunzi's Instagram feed to see what fashion tips we could steal from the inspirational beauty queen.
Here are four style lessons to learn from her:
1. DON'T TRY TO OUTSHINE THAT SPARKLE
As befits a glam beauty queen, Miss Universe's Instagram feed features no shortage of sparkle. When she's donning a gown that's dripping with diamantes, Tunzi wisely knows to let her outfit do the talking by keeping her styling clean and simple.
Remember, too, that sparkle has no time stamp: there's no reason you can't wear a shimmering statement piece for a casual day event, as long as you contrast it with something simple. Think a blingy top paired with jeans and cute boots, or a glittering skirt teamed with a plain shirt or T-shirt.
2. GO NUDE
Whether Tunzi's on the red carpet or snapping casual shots for the gram, the nude lip seems to be her go-to beauty look.
Timeless and classy, a nude lip works for day or night. While it seems like a simple trend to pull off, due research is involved: pick too pale a shade and you'll end up looking like the undead version of yourself.
The right nude lipstick is the perfect balance between warm and cool tones. If you're fair-skinned, try pink- or rose-based hues. Beige and brown tones tend to flatter those with olive skins, while dark-skinned beauties should try shades ranging from creamy to rich cocoa.
3. PICK EARRINGS THAT'LL TURN HEADS
Earrings are an easy way to add a punch of personality to any outfit; it's a simple styling trick that Tunzi seems to love.
Be cautious not to overdo it with the accessories though. If you're wearing statement earrings, follow Miss Universe's lead and steer clear of loud necklaces or other bold pieces that'll fight for attention — unless you happen to have a dazzling pageant crown on hand, of course.
Also, do your research, as you'll want to pick earrings that'll not only complement the shape of your face, but your hairstyle too. For shorter hairstyles like Tunzi's famous fade, dangling earrings are a great choice. If you've got long locks, try cluster earrings.
4. DON'T SHY AWAY FROM PRINTS
Vibrant prints will add interest and excitement to your wardrobe. Tunzi also uses them to celebrate her African heritage, both on stage and off.
If you're new to prints, let the patterned piece be the hero of your look and keep everything else minimal — as can be seen in the beauty queen's Instagram snaps below.
If you'd like to kick things up a notch, try mixing different prints in the same tonal range, or have fun marrying delicate prints with bolder ones. Sometimes more is more!
