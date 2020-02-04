'Smitten' Cassper shoots his shot with Zozibini Tunzi

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is taking up space online, slaying these streets every time she pretty much breathes, and rapper Cassper Nyovest has been watching.

Zozi hit the Twitter trends list again on Monday, when a video of her on the runway went viral.

The fan-made throwback video turned the walk into a movie, with an epic soundtrack and effects.

Sis was bringing all the heat with her walk and Cassper was not shy to take his shot, calling her “by far the coolest Miss Universe of all time”.