'Smitten' Cassper shoots his shot with Zozibini Tunzi
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is taking up space online, slaying these streets every time she pretty much breathes, and rapper Cassper Nyovest has been watching.
Zozi hit the Twitter trends list again on Monday, when a video of her on the runway went viral.
The fan-made throwback video turned the walk into a movie, with an epic soundtrack and effects.
Sis was bringing all the heat with her walk and Cassper was not shy to take his shot, calling her “by far the coolest Miss Universe of all time”.
Hahaha... You are by far the coolest Miss Universe of all time!!!! O nale botho mann. Ke tletse. https://t.co/telrPM2Uif— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 3, 2020
It is the latest in a series of appreciation tweets that Cass has been sending Zozi's way and fans soon flooded his TL with messages joking about his “crush” on the beauty queen.
Some even suggested the feeling is mutual and that Miss Universe is just waiting to finish her reign before sending back some love.
Are you shooting your shot brazo or??? pic.twitter.com/EDgGXivUa2— #I Follow Back (@Tidonator_) February 3, 2020
In the meantime, Zozi is embracing all the love she is getting from fans and gushed over a woman emulating her on the runway.
“I hope I am a worthy opponent, Queen” she told the fan.
@__PalesaM I hope I am a worthy opponent Queen ?. Also thanks @EmmyPhotograph3 for capturing this memory for me..what a lovely throwback ❤️— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) February 3, 2020
