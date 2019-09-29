Somizi’s open letter to himself: 'I’m really sorry for not loving you the way I should'

Somizi, is all about loving himself a little more and was no longer putting anyone else before him.

In an open letter he shared on Instagram, SomG expressed that he was sorry for not loving himself the way he deserved and was putting an end to it.

“I owe myself a huge apology. This is an open letter to Somizi: 'I’m really sorry for not loving you the way I should and the way you deserve to be loved. I’m sorry for not putting you first before anything and anyone.”

The Idols SA judge added that he was also sorry for doubting how awesome, powerful and important he was.

“I promise to prioritise your needs, your wants; and give you more attention than I’ve ever given. But most of all I will love you better. I hope my apology is accepted. I love you.”