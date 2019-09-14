Somizi tackles depression on reality show
Idols SA judge Somizi had fans deep in their feels on Thursday when he spoke about depression on his reality show.
The star has been affected by the condition and detailed some of his struggles in his 2017 memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit.
In this week's episode he raised the issue again, opening up about the industry and some of the pressures fame put on celebs.
The star also admitted that constantly being there for everyone sometimes took its toll, leaving him exhausted.
Somizi received a lot of support from those close to him, including fans on social media, who flooded the TLs with messages of support.
Many said they had noticed how hard Somizi worked to provide for those he loved and that it was painful to watch him suffer.
Others suggested he take a break from it all to “recharge”.
They also applauded the star for speaking out on the subject, putting into words what so many people were suffering with in silence.
Tonight’s episode was educational #ltdwsomizi pic.twitter.com/VFv42JUI6s— Pardo S? (@Queen_Pardo) September 12, 2019
When @somizi shared that being there for everyone is draining but you don't have people who call you to ask "what can I do for you?" I felt it ?— Sedilame ★☀ (@Sedilame_N) September 12, 2019
Being a "strong person" is emotionally exhausting ? #LTDWSomizi
Somizi is genuine guys, like this is a reality show for real #ltdwsomizi pic.twitter.com/d3i4xfAjfP— Xan Zar (@Xan32) September 12, 2019
When Somizi started talking about depression ey?#ltdwsomizi pic.twitter.com/5cCcgmyskj— Beloved ? (@TheeRamzie) September 12, 2019
#livingthedreamwithsomizi #ltdwsomizi dealing with that voice issa lot hey... Like it’s a struggle and it sounds louder and louder when people keep on wanting things etc and never asking you what do you want... pic.twitter.com/IF4sXBbzjv— Phiwe Nzima (@Iam_TheBossLady) September 12, 2019
Depression it’s a devils voice #LTDWSomizi it will try to take away your joy and happiness ? come to think of it ,that true hey— Album out ? ?? ?? ?????? (@SizweSalt) September 12, 2019
#livingthedreamwithsomizi @somizi you have taken what am going through and put them into words... It’s something I couldn’t explain or tell anyone... #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/nQK4PnbEsx— Phiwe Nzima (@Iam_TheBossLady) September 12, 2019
#LTDWSomizi When God opens doors no one will close so the devil is a liar @somizi you are where you belong ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ybveOdZiNX— SHANDU?️? (@kuntatyga) September 12, 2019
