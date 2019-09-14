Somizi tackles depression on reality show

Idols SA judge Somizi had fans deep in their feels on Thursday when he spoke about depression on his reality show.

The star has been affected by the condition and detailed some of his struggles in his 2017 memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit.

In this week's episode he raised the issue again, opening up about the industry and some of the pressures fame put on celebs.

The star also admitted that constantly being there for everyone sometimes took its toll, leaving him exhausted.