3 tips to help turn your business into a million rand success story

It’s no secret that Theo Baloyi, the mastermind behind hip shoe brand Bathu, is one of South Africa’s brightest success stories. His shoe brand, which he started in 2015, has become a go-to for the likes of DJ Sbu, Fikile Mbalula and even Somizi.

While he never sought to have a career in fashion, Baloyi had always had a thirst for making his own money having sold perfumes with a friend.

“We used to sell perfumes door-to-door in Alexandra, just to make ends meet and raise an allowance,” says Baloyi whom at the time was pursuing his BCom accounting degree, “that’s when the entrepreneurial bug bit me”.

With an ever rising demand for his sneakers, Baloyi prides himself in having started the business as a means of creating sustainable jobs for the unemployed in and around his community.

This was an added pressure that pushed Baloyi to ensure that his business would continue to be a success. Still on a trajectory aiming for the sky, Baloyi shares three tips that can help other entrepreneurs reach a million rand success.