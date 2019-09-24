Idols Top 9 performances fail to set any sparks flying

Sunday night’s Idol SA Top 9 performance was the most underwhelming of the season so far.

Nothing really worked, it was borderline boring. Under the mentorship of DJ Tira, there were good performances but nothing blew my socks off.

As Sowetan predicted last week, South Africa sent Innocentia Sibi home. Below, we have picked three contestants who impressed and three hopefuls that are in danger of going home on Sunday.

Top Three:

Sneziey Msomi

Sneziey was big, bold and badass with her take of Dladla Mshunqisi Gqom smash Pakisha. She had me at “laleeeelaa!” and by the time she dropped a hot vosho she had everyone, including Somizi, on their feet. It was easy, light and sassy. Like a true chameleon Sneziey unearthed a new layer in her impressive repertoire that received a “woooooo shem” from Somizi. We met Sneziey the gqom diva who a week ago was a gospel chanteuse.

Mmangaliso Gumbi

In a week filled with upbeat selections, underdog Mmangaliso took a huge risk by slowing it down with Chrisette Michelle’s A Couple of Forevers. Boy did if pay off. Sporting a bodycon silver spaghetti number and sleek updo she was incredibly sensual and sexy, swaying her hips from side to side. Her beautiful brown skin was glowing too. Her performance was simple, yet flirtatious. Vocally she was flawless and soothing. With a week to go before his nuptials, Somizi summed it up perfectly when he said that he already saw himself dancing at the wedding reception.

Nolo Seodisha

Nolo’s secret weapon to clinching this competition is his charming smile and ability to use that to win people over. With his rendition of AKA’s love song Jika, he capitalised on the fact that it’s wedding season and love is in the air. He gave a fun and joyous performance that triggered you to break into a wedding step. It wasn’t his best performance, but he stood out in a week where we are scraping the bottom of the barrel to find standouts.

Bottom three

Nqobile Gumede

Week after week, I struggle to connect with Nqobile. This week was no different when she took on Malokazi by Mduduzi. Vocally it was there, but it was a snooze fest. In the very wise words of Somizi, she needs to add colour. Use the stage more, choose a more vibey song and be more dynamic.

Luyolo Yiba

Luyolo was the final contestant to perform, right after Innocentia was eliminated. You would assume that would set the fire burning inside of him, but it failed to ignite. Instead he gave an honest, but forgettable rendition of Abangani by Sjava. What a missed opportunity. If only he took a leaf out of Nolo’s book by being more engaging and charismatic. I guess you can’t buy swagger.

Viggy Qwabe

Viggy signed her own death warrant by picking Distruction Boyz’s Amaxoki. She never had control of the song and who can blame her? The song is a mishmash made for clubbing. She tried to dance her way into the Top 8, but she fell short. Her voice came off as clumsy, mainly because of the rough musical arrangement. It was by far her worst performance on the show, what a train wreck.