Chef Nti cooks her way back to the top

Chef Nti lost it all and came back stronger.

The 33-year-old celebrity chef, real name Nthabiseng Ramaboa, has become the go-to food connoisseur in SA in a short period of time.

She only became a professional chef in 2015 after losing everything just a year before.

Before being a chef she was a successful businesswoman who ran her own facility management business.

The company was one of the top seven suppliers that cleaned the Johannesburg precinct during the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Chef Nti, who was born in Tladi, Soweto, also had three popular retail stores - the biggest in Melrose Arch.

She invested R2m of her own money into the business before it all came crashing down.

"I have always been an entrepreneur. On the side I loved fashion. I was the first black tenant to open at Melrose Arch," she says.

"I spent my own money because back then fashion businesses were not financed. I was so proud of myself, life was good, business was thriving and [then] everything went south."

In 2014 Nti's retail business, which at its peak showcased at SA Fashion Week, collapsed.

She sold her swanky Hyde Park home and cars - a Jaguar and Porsche Cayenne - and, starting from ground zero, put herself through chef school.