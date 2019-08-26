Lira on influencing women and her new Barbie doll

Making history as the first African to be honoured with her own Barbie doll, songstress Lira has shared how she continuously strives to be an inspiration to all women.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lira said she was excited about being honoured with her own doll, the feeling being surreal.

“I feel deeply honoured to be associated with a brand that encourages young girls to be all they can be. This doll serves as a massive cultural statement to us, that we truly can be anything in the world,” she said.

The Phakade singer said when she first saw the doll, it took her breath away, as she immediately thought it was beautiful.

“It looked like me and a lot of other girls that you can point out anywhere across the African continent. It looks familiar and that's what makes it so special, it feels like a wonderful representation of African beauty.”