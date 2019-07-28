Lira requests privacy after announcing separation from hubby
After over nine years of marriage singer Lira and her hubby, Robin Kohl announced their separation on social media on Saturday.
Lira revealed the news to fans on Instagram and requested privacy as they "decide the future" of their marriage.
"To all my beloved fans, friends, family and business associates...It is with great sadness that I announce my separation from my husband of many years, Mr Robin Kohl.
"Robin and I are currently living apart and are in the process of deciding the future of our marriage."
The singer added that the separation was amicable and despite the outcome the separation, their "bond would remain".
"In the meantime,Robin and I sincerely request that our privacy be respected during this difficult time. We thank you in advance for your understanding."
On their 9th wedding anniversary in September last year, Lira shared a heartfelt post to Robin on Instagram and described him as her "bestie".
09-09-2009 I said “I DO” to the love of my life, my bestie, my partner in the dance of life ??! Life is really awesome with you Sthandwa! Also... Happy Birthday my love ?????. May all your dreams continue to come true, May all your goals be reached and May you be blessed with good health and prosperity!