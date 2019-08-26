5 ways you can make a costly product more affordable

Sonto Pooe has turned many bad hair days upside down for many customers with her much-appreciated business, Native Child. Created to ensure more black women can embrace their hair, Pooe has gone on to create many jobs as she is also responsible for manufacturing Native Child products.

Not limited to just hair care, Pooe’s products also provide care for the body in a way that promotes the use of few chemicals in the manufacturing of products.

While one would assume the niche product would be expensive, Pooe shares her top five tips to ensure any entrepreneur is able to give the best quality product without being inaccessible.

Do your research

“Never take the first price you get whether it’s a raw material, packaging or a label. Make sure they’re the best price for what you need. There are many smaller companies which can provide what you need to create your product for less. So take as long as you need to look for the best price so that your costs are low.”