US singer Syleena Johnson back in South Africa to mesmerise her fans

American R&B star Syleena Johnson, who is set to perform at Carnival City in Brakpan on the East Rand next week, has turned South Africa into her happy hunting ground.

Johnson, who admits that she has fallen in love with the country, will share the stage with local stars Lira and Berita on August 23.

Speaking to Sowetan from Atlanta, Georgia in the US, she said she was looking forward to perform in the country again. Johnson even joked around that the way she loved South Africa she wanted to buy a house in Port Elizabeth in Eastern Cape.

“I feel like South Africa is my second home. I love it there, the vibe, and I love to be around my native people. I feel a sense of belonging. I need to get a house. I like how you love culture and music. It is a wonderful place, especially Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.”

Johnson said she was looking forward to sharing the stage with one of her favourite local artists, Lira. “I am excited and believe Lira will also be performing. I love her. I have seen her performing, she is awesome and amazing. I am excited to come.”

Johnson further promised her local fans an exciting set packed with old R&B tunes and also South African cover versions. She also promised to perform her brand-new single Woman that is part of her upcoming album.