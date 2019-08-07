Celeste Khumalo's hectic schedule has put her MBA on hold

Balancing school and work can be hella hard, just ask Generations: The Legacy actress Celeste Khumalo.

The model and TV star, who plays Bulelwa on the popular SABC 1 soapie, is currently studying an MBA.

And while she is fully committed to completing the qualification, she told TshisaLIVE that she is seeing flames at the moment.

"My MBA story is a tough one. I have been on and off with the MBA. I still call myself an MBA student because I haven't completed it, but the journey has been paused for a bit."