PE police seek family of 2-year-old who died after being brought into hospital by 'unknown male'

Port Elizabeth police are desperately trying to find the family of a 2-year-old boy who died at a local hospital after being brought in by an unknown man who later "fled".

Police said they had opened an inquest docket after the child died at Livingstone Hospital shortly after being dropped off on Tuesday.

"According to personnel at the hospital, an unknown male brought the child in at about 3.40pm, informing them that [the child] had fallen off the bed and needed treatment. While doctors were treating him, he died," said police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg.