New drama marks return to TV screen for Celeste Khumalo

After taking a year's break after her role as Linda on the popular Mzanzi Magic soapie The Queen ended, actress and MBA student Celeste Khumalo is back in the spotlight.

Her role on The Queen ended in December 2017 after Linda was shot and killed at her wedding.

Now, the 26-year-old Durban-based actress and former Miss SA Teen is one of the cast members alongside Makgotso M (real name Makgotso Monyemokathoe) of streaming service Showmax's first local original drama, The Girl From St Agnes.

The two actresses play the roles of pupils at St Agnes, a prominent all-girls boarding school in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, where a popular pupil was found dead at the base of an old mill.

Khumalo will play the role of Kholwa, the head girl at the school.

The over-achiever always strives for perfection in everything she does.

With that attitude and her leadership qualities, she is the one who tries to confront and minimise the issue of racism at the all-girls boarding school.

The drama will debut on January 31.

The trailer has already racked up more than 1.2-million views on YouTube for its promos. Khumalo said she is excited about the role and was looking forward to getting back on the small screen.