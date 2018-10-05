International Teacher’s Day: celebs share their favourite memories of their teachers

Today is International Teacher’s Day and we need to celebrate. Why? You ask? Well without teachers most of us would not be where we are today.

The day was set up in 1994 and celebrates the contribution teachers make to education and development across the world. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) the theme for Teacher’s Day this year is: “The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher”. Teachers often gave us great school memories whether they were strict or not but in some way or the other they made an impact.

We spoke to five celebrities on their school experience and the impact their favourite teacher had on their lives.