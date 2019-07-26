Hulisani Ravele lashes out at troll who compared her freckles with a 'bruised banana'

Hulisani Ravele and her army of fans put a troll on blast after he compared her freckles with a "slice of toast and a bruised banana".

After Hulisani slammed him for his insensitivity and ignorance, many of her fans followed suit by blocking him.

"You are a vile human being. Your sheer ignorance and disregard of the emotional and self-esteem ramifications that a post like this has on someone is sad. Worse, you are a father, to a daughter. May she never be ridiculed and have to experience what you did here," she said.